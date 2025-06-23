Tornado Hits Central NY Amid Storms That Killed 3, Including Young Sisters

The twister in the Oneida County hamlet of Clark Mills had peak estimated winds of 105 miles per hour, traveling 2.43 miles, starting at 3:58 a.m., and ending at 4:03 a.m. Sunday, June 22.

"This tornado unfortunately resulted in three fatalities, due to trees falling into their homes," The National Weather Service in Binghamton.

A tree collapsed onto a Clark Mills residence on Hoyland Avenue, which was home to a mother and her twin daughters, according to WKTV in Utica.

The impact caused the roof to cave in. Tragically, Emily Bisson and Kenni Bisson, both age 6, were pronounced dead at the scene. The mother survived.

Nearby, an adult woman identified as Shelly Johnson, age 50, was killed in a separate incident.

It was rated an EF-1 twister, the second weakest of the six levels on the Enhanced Fujita damage scale.

The EF scale is as follows:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

