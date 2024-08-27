Top Rockland County Taqueria Serves More Than Tacos, Think Steaks, Drinks, Desserts Too

Located in Rockland County in New City on South Main Street, Craft Taqueria serves tacos and was named one of the "top tacos" in the US by Yelp last year. However, online reviewers and local foodies say you'll also find elevated steaks, including a bison Tomahawk rib eye, burgers, and lots of seafood.

The restaurant, owned by a Rockland County native and classically trained chef who spent years at top spots in New York City and beyond, does have excellent tacos. Think fresh birria tacos with Angus short ribs and oxtail or fresh oysters fried in a beer batter with fire-roasted corn, poblano salsa, horseradish crema, and pickled red onion.

Here's what a few Yelpers had to say: "I expressed this before, and I'll express it again - this place is excellent!" and another wrote, "YES YES YES!!!! I love this place!!!! I work near there, and the tacos are amazing!!! And the service is always TOP NOTCH!!!!"

According to foodies, the high number of five-star reviews comes from freshly made tortillas, the unique use of spices, and the mix of fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

But don't let the above scare you away if you want your favorite taco or a chili relleno. Yelpers said there are plenty of tacos and all the old favorites, in addition to homemade desserts, drinks, and yummy salsas.

Foodies say you won't be disappointed with a visit, and be sure to try the birria tacos.

Service is said to be excellent and family-friendly. Prices are moderate to high, depending on what you order.

The restaurant is located at ​170 South Main St., in New City. For information, call 845.499.2211.

