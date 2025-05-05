Light Rain 64°

Tomatoes Sold In New York Recalled Due To Salmonella Risk

A tomato product sold in New York, Pennsylvania and nine other states has been recalled due to potential contamination with Salmonella, according to a new FDA announcement.

Vine tomatoes

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Engin Akyurt
Ray & Mascari Inc., based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is recalling 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes packaged in 20-ounce plastic clamshell containers. The affected products carry UPC# 7 96553 20062 1 and include Lot# RM250424 15250B or Lot# RM250427 15250B.

The tomatoes were distributed through Gordon Food Service Stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported as of Sunday, May 4, but consumers are urged not to eat the tomatoes and to discard any affected packages.

The recall follows a notification from Hanshaw & Capling Farms of Immokalee, Florida, which identified a potential contamination issue in their facility. Ray & Mascari Inc. repacked the affected lot into its 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomato containers.

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. 

While most healthy individuals recover without treatment, it can lead to serious complications in children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems.

Consumers with questions or concerns may contact Ray & Mascari Inc. at 1-317-637-0234, Monday through Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

