Tom Hanks To Appear At West Point, Receive Prestigious Civilian Award

The West Point Association of Graduates announced last month that Hanks will receive the 2025 Sylvanus Thayer Award during a special ceremony at the Academy on September 25.

The Thayer Award has been given annually since 1958 to a US citizen whose accomplishments reflect the values of “Duty, Honor, Country.”

"Tom Hanks has done more for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than many other Americans," said Robert A. McDonald, West Point Class of 1975 and WPAOG Board Chairman.

Throughout his five-decade career, Hanks has repeatedly used his platform to tell stories of military heroism and sacrifice—from his Oscar-nominated performance in "Saving Private Ryan" to producing acclaimed WWII miniseries such as "Band of Brothers," "The Pacific," and "Masters of the Air."

He was named an honorary member of the US Army Ranger Hall of Fame for his portrayal of Captain John H. Miller in "Saving Private Ryan."

"To have my first ever visit to the Academy be to accept such an honor as the Thayer Award is simply astounding," Hanks said in a statement, continuing, "To be recognized by an institution whose graduates have shaped our country’s history through selfless service is both humbling and meaningful."

The Sylvanus Thayer Award is one of the highest honors West Point bestows on a civilian. Past recipients include President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Senator Bob Dole, Sandra Day O’Connor, and most recently, Senator Elizabeth Dole in 2023.

In addition to his contributions to the military and public service, Hanks has also been honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, France’s Legion of Honor, and the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award. He and his wife, Rita Wilson, actively support several health-related charities.

The award ceremony will take place at West Point, located in the Orange County town of Highlands.

