Tires Slashed On Dozens Of Cars, Kitchen Burgled At HV Retreat, Police Say

The incident began on Tuesday, June 17, at approximately 11:53 a.m. at the Omega Institute for Holistic Studies, located at 140 Lake Dr. in Clinton, New York State Police announced on Thursday, June 19.

Troopers responded to a report of criminal mischief and found about 30 vehicles on the property, each with at least one slashed tire. Police also discovered signs of a break-in at the institute’s kitchen.

Investigators eventually identified the suspect as Pine Plains resident Michael V. Fitzpatrick, 27, who police said is a former employee who had recently been fired from his kitchen job at the institute.

He was arrested on Wednesday, June 18, and charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.

Fitzpatrick was arraigned in Clinton Town Court and released under probation supervision. He is due back in court on Thursday, August 7 at 4 p.m.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call New York State Police at (845) 677-7300 and reference case number RMS NY2500533978.

