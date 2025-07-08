Tiny HV Town Rocked By Fraud Investigation; Police Raid Town Hall, Seize Records

Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Jewett Town Hall as part of an investigation into alleged fraudulent activity on Wednesday, July 2, the agency announced days later.

Investigators seized electronic devices, business records, and paper files during the search. The sheriff’s office has not released details on the nature of the allegations, what prompted the warrant, or whether any specific town employees are under scrutiny.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday, July 8.

Daily Voice has reached out to Jewett Town Supervisor Greg Kroyer and members of the town’s council for comment.

Nestled in the Catskill Mountains in central Greene County, Jewett is home to just under 900 residents, according to census data.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

