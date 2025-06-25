Thunderstorms, Downpours Will Break Down Heat Dome: Here's Timing

Forecasters say the first wave is expected to develop late in the day Wednesday, June 25, followed by a second round on Thursday, June 26, as a powerful front slices through the region.

Both events are expected to fire up during the late afternoon and evening hours as atmospheric moisture builds and the heat dome that has gripped the eastern US begins to break down.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures behind the system will drop sharply across the region.

Areas that saw highs near triple digits early this week could see readings in the 70s and 80s starting on Thursday, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Temps will moderate farther south, including in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia starting on Friday.

Wednesday will mark the final day of a heat wave marked by scorching temps and humidity for much of Northeast, except those locations farthest south.

In Boston, where temperatures flirted with 100 degrees on Tuesday, June 24, the cooldown may be especially sharp. Highs may fall into the 60s by Thursday, June 26, and Friday, June 27, as cooler air pushes in behind the storms.

The timing and intensity of each storm round will vary, but forecasters expect the strongest activity to align with elevated humidity levels across much of the I-95 corridor.

The forecast marks a sharp shift after a brief but intense burst of heat followed weeks of soggy, cloudy conditions.

While the clear skies offered a change of pace, the fast-rising temperatures left many seeking a cooldown — and this week’s systems may finally bring that balance.

"There's even a rare backdoor cool front that will drop southward from New England to part of the mid-Atlantic region during the middle and latter part of this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said, "This can dramatically drop temperatures by 20-40 degrees in some cases, which is about as big as it gets this time of the year."

