Thruway Closure: Trooper Thrown Down Embankment, Seriously Injured In NY Crash (Developing)

The Schenectady County wreck happened on the westbound Thruway (I-90) in Pattersonville, near Exit 26, at around 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 6, according to New York State Police.

A trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a Honda when a tractor, not pulling a trailer, slammed into the rear of their patrol car, which then struck the Honda. The impact knocked the trooper, who was standing on the passenger side a Honda, over the guardrail and down an embankment, police said.

The trooper suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Albany Medical Center. The driver and passenger of the Honda were transported to St. Mary’s hospital in Amsterdam with minor injuries.

The Thruway remained closed westbound at Exit 26 as of 2:30 p.m. while the crash was being investigated. A detour was set up at Exit 26.

