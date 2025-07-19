Three Shows Canceled As NBC Clears Space For New Fall Lineup

Network executives confirmed they have pulled the plug on Suits: LA, Found, and The Irrational, each for a different mix of ratings woes and strategic realities.

The trio’s departure opens primetime real estate just as NBC prepares to lean harder into live sports, particularly NBA basketball.

Suits: LA” a spin-off of the surprise-hit Suits, exits after a single season. Nielsen tracking shows the legal dramedy never matched its predecessor’s Netflix-fueled resurgence, and critics said the spin-off lacked the original’s fast-talking spark.

Two-season drama Found, centered on a crisis-management team searching for missing people, suffered a steep second-year ratings slide.

Insiders note the series also collided with NBC’s pivot toward expanded pro-basketball coverage, trimming the runway for under-performing scripted hours.

Finally, crime procedural The Irrational drops out after its own sophomore slump. The show launched strong during last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, when competition was thin, but viewership cooled once a full slate of scripted rivals returned.

Industry analysts say all three cancellations reflect a broader network trend: live sports drive advertising premiums that middling dramas can’t match. Still, the abrupt exits surprised loyal fans, many of whom had hoped streaming numbers would buy each series more time.

NBC's fall lineup is expected to feature a heavier mix of NBA games, reality franchises, and returning scripted stalwarts that held their audiences.

