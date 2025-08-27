Threats To Son Lead To NY Man's More Than Decade-Long Sentence : DA

Justin Babik, age 47, of Goshen, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 26, to 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision after being convicted of illegally possessing a loaded firearm while on parole, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

The case began on May 8, 2024, when Babik got into an argument with his son around noon and followed up with threatening text messages. Alarmed, the son reported the threats to the Village of Goshen Police Department, which in turn contacted the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision because Babik was still on parole.

That same day, parole officers conducted a home visit and searched Babik’s residence. Inside his bedroom, they discovered a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and an unfinished lower receiver — both illegal for Babik to possess due to his prior convictions.

The discovery led to Babik’s arrest and prosecution. In January 2025, a jury found him guilty of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Babik received 15 years in prison and five years post-release supervision for the top felony charge, along with one year in jail for the misdemeanor, which will run concurrently.

