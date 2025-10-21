‘This Should Not Happen’: Thruway Crew Truck Struck On I-87 In NY

According to the Thruway Authority, the crash occurred last week on Interstate 87 in Yonkers when an attenuator truck — a vehicle designed to shield workers from collisions — was hit while crews were performing roadside work.

“This should not happen,” the agency said in a statement shared Monday, Oct. 20.

Fortunately, no Thruway workers were injured, and the driver who struck the truck suffered only minor injuries, authorities said.

State Police investigated and issued the driver several tickets, including speeding, unsafe lane change, and driving while using a cell phone, officials said.

The Thruway Authority used the incident to remind drivers to slow down, stay alert, and move over for roadside workers, emphasizing that “lives depend on it.”

New York’s Move Over Law requires motorists to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles stopped on the roadside with flashing lights activated. Violators can face fines, points on their license, and increased penalties for repeat offenses.

