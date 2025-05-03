This 'Over-The-Counter Medication' Will Soon Be Allowed In NJ Schools Without Doctor's Note

On March 31, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law that requires school districts to permit students to use FDA-approved sunscreen and sun-protective clothing at school and during school-sponsored activities, as long as parents provide written permission, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Previously, sunscreen was classified as an over-the-counter medication, and many districts restricted its use without a medical note. The new law, sponsored by Sen. Shirley K. Turner (D-Hunterdon/Mercer), eliminates that barrier and also states that school staff are not required to apply sunscreen.

The new policy takes effect at the start of the next full school year, making sun safety a little easier for students statewide.

