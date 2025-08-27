This Is What $25M Gets You In Saratoga County (Yes, There’s An Elevator)

Known as Palazzo Riggi, this sprawling stone sanctuary—located at 637 North Broadway in Saratoga Springs—is currently the priciest real estate listing around.

Situated on a corner lot behind wrought-iron black and gold gates, the six-bedroom, 13-bathroom property stretches nearly 20,000 square feet across just under an acre.

Originally owned by socialite Michele Riggi and her late husband Ronald, the mansion is as opulent as they come, boasting everything from a koi pond and private bowling alley to a heated five-car garage—and yes, even its own elevator.

“A one-of-a-kind opportunity to own this luxurious Saratoga Springs Estate on prestigious North Broadway!” reads the listing from Julie & Co. Realty.

Buyers will also enjoy lush landscaping, an in-ground swimming pool, a home theater, a wine cellar, and a separate security guard house.

The property was last sold at auction for $7.1 million in September 2023. It has been on the market for nearly six months and has already attracted more than 8,300 views on Zillow alone.

The Riggis, known for their philanthropy and extravagant lifestyle, built their fortune through Turbine Services, a company that provided replacement parts for General Electric gas turbines.

Click here to view the complete listing from Julie & Co. Realty.

