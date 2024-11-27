This Is Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish In NY, Report Says

Poll What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side? Green Bean Casserole Sweet Potato Casserole Stuffing Candied Yams Corn Pudding Macaroni & Cheese Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Cranberry Sauce Submit Vote View Results Current Results What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side? Green Bean Casserole 6%

Of all the delectable dishes to play second fiddle to the turkey, sweet potato casserole is the most popular in the Empire State, according to AllRecipes.

The website analyzed its data from Turkey Days past to come up with its list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in every state, based on recipe search volumes.

A holiday staple for many, sweet potato casserole is typically made with brown sugar, butter, orange juice, and cinnamon, and topped with gooey marshmallows.

Home chefs looking for some guidance with this holiday staple can check out AllRecipes’ version, which boasts a score of 4.8 out 5, here.

Across the country, other top faves include green bean casserole, cornbread dressing, candied yams, and corn pudding

Click here to see the full list from AllRecipes.

