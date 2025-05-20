This iPhone Feature Could Leave You Vulnerable To Hackers

AirPlay is a wireless tool created by Apple that allows users to easily stream music, videos, or photos, or mirror their screen from iPhones, Macs, and other Apple devices to compatible receivers like TVs, speakers, and more.

Researchers at the cybersecurity firm Oligo have uncovered serious flaws in the AirPlay system.

These vulnerabilities could allow hackers to quietly take control of devices, including Apple products like iPhones and Macs, as well as third-party gadgets that support AirPlay, such as smart TVs and speakers.

Oligo dubbed the group of flaws “AirBorne,” warning that in certain cases, hackers wouldn’t even need the user to click anything to launch an attack.

If the attacker is on the same Wi-Fi network — such as in a public space like a coffee shop or airport — they could silently hijack vulnerable devices, install malicious code, and even use them as launchpads to move across the network.

One example: A user connects their Mac to public Wi-Fi. Without realizing it, a nearby hacker uses AirPlay to gain control of the machine.

Later, that same Mac connects to a corporate network, allowing the attacker a path to infiltrate more devices.

Apple has released security updates to address the issues in its products.

But many third-party devices that use the AirPlay software may not get updates as quickly — or at all — leaving them open to attack for the foreseeable future.

Experts urge all users to update their Apple devices right away, and check with manufacturers to ensure any smart home products are running the latest software.

