This Hudson Valley School District Latest To Ban Students' Cell Phones:

In its end-of-summer newsletter, the Garrison Union Free School District in Putnam County announced that it will no longer allow cell phone use during the instructional day between 8:25 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

During this time, students will have to store their devices in lockers and keep them powered down or in silent mode. More information about the policy will be contained in the district's updated Code of Conduct and Acceptable Use Policies regarding digital citizenship, officials added.

The Garrison School District follows the lead of the City of Poughkeepsie School District in Dutchess County, which announced they would be requiring students to keep their phones in magnetically sealed Yondr pouches that can only be unlocked at the end of the day or with an assistant principal's help.

