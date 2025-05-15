This Hudson Valley Burger Just Made the Cut in NY’s Top 10, New Rankings Says

Orange County's Ben’s Fresh, located in the heart of downtown Port Jervis, was named one of the Top 10 finalists in the 9th Annual Best NY Burger Competition, hosted by the New York Beef Council.

The finalists, which were announced in April, were selected based on public votes, with burger lovers across the state nominating and supporting their favorite spots. The list includes restaurants from Syracuse to Rochester—but for the Hudson Valley, it’s Ben’s Fresh that made the cut.

"These finalists represent the very best in burger craftsmanship across New York,” said Chrissy Claudio, the Beef Council's Director of Consumer Engagement.

Ben’s Fresh is known for its creative menu, using high-quality ingredients and fresh local beef. Burger toppings include mac and cheese, onion rings, and bacon, or hot queso bites with drippy cheeses.

Of course, the restaurant doesn't only serve up burgers; other delicious options include wraps, quesadillas, ice cream, or French Onion Soup that may just come with a baked bread bowl or maybe with a stack of quesadillas to dip.

Although Ben's Fresh made it to the finals, the contest's ultimate winner was declared to be Butcher's Son in Steuben County, which serves the now award-winning Ghost Burger.

The other finalists included:

Ale & Angus in Syracuse;

Brewer Union in Brewerton;

Get Smashed in Syracuse;

Matteson Hotel in Ilion;

R&M in Corning;

Roosters in Utica;

Tap It Bar and Grill in Rochester;

Wendy's Diner in Cassville.

