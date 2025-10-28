Third Disney World Death In 10 Days Ruled Suicide

The latest tragedy occurred on Thursday, Oct. 23, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort near Magic Kingdom.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as 28-year-old Matthew Cohn. Officials said Cohn died from “multiple traumatic injuries sustained in a fall,” and his death has been ruled a suicide. His hometown has not yet been released.

This incident follows two other guest deaths at Disney World earlier this month, though authorities emphasize that all three cases are unrelated and there are no signs of foul play.

Details Of Previous Deaths

The first death occurred Tuesday, Oct. 14, also at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 31-year-old Summer Equitz, of Illinois, was found along North World Drive. The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a suicide caused by “multiple blunt impact injuries.”

Equitz, a former Disneyland performer and lifelong Disney fan, had worked as a character performer and entertainment host in Anaheim, California, from 2012 to 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Social media speculation originally suggested a monorail was involved in her death, but deputies debunked those claims, calling them “erroneous.”

The second death occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

Deputies responded to a “Person Down” call at the resort just after 7:30 a.m. A man in his 60s was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released, and authorities have stated there were no signs of foul play. That case remains under investigation.

Broader Impact

The timing of these tragedies has sent shockwaves through the Disney community and raised awareness about the importance of mental health.

Many on social media have expressed condolences and emphasized the need for open conversations about mental health struggles during difficult times.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or chat via 988lifeline.org.

