These Rockland County School Districts Are On Delayed Starts

Westchester County
Bedford Central School District, three-hour delay
Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Byram Hills Central School District, two-hour delay
Chappaqua Central School District, three-hour delay
Croton-Harmon Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Elmsford Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Hendrick Hudson School District, three-hour delay
Lakeland Central School District, three-hour delay
Katonah Lewisboro School District, three-hour delay
Mount Pleasant Central School District, two-hour delay
North Salem Central School District, three-hour delay
Ossining Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Peekskill City School District, three-hour delay
Pleasantville Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Pocantico Hills School District, two-hour delay
Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, two-hour delay
Somers Central School District, three-hour delay
Valhalla Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Yorktown Central School District, three-hour delay
BOCES Putnam-Northern Westchester, three-hour delay
BOCES Southern Westchester, two-hour delay
Putnam County
Brewster Central School District, three-hour delay
Carmel Central School District, three-hour delay
Haldane Central School District, three-hour delay
Mahopac Central School District, three-hour delay
Putnam Valley Central School District, three-hour delay
Rockland County
Clarkstown Central School District, two-hour delay
East Ramapo Central School District, remote learning
Nyack Public Schools, two-hour delay
Suffern Central School District, two-hour delay
