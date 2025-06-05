These Hudson Valley Cities, Towns Among Top 10 Safest In NY, New Report Says

According to a new report by Safewise, several communities in the region were ranked among the 10 safest cities in the state for 2025 based on FBI crime data.

The list includes:

Bedford in Westchester County, ranked at No. 1:

Carmel in Putnam County, ranked at No. 2;

Rye in Westchester County, ranked at No. 3;

Hyde Park in Dutchess County, ranked at No. 5;

East Fishkill in Dutchess County, ranked at No. 6;

Scarsdale in Westchester County, ranked at No. 7;

Yorktown in Westchester County, ranked at No. 8;

Saugerties in Ulster County, ranked at No. 9.

Additionally, the Otsego County city of Oneonta and the Monroe County town of Ogden made it on the list at No. 4 and No. 10, respectively.

What Makes These Cities Stand Out

The report, which used 2023 crime data, measured violent and property crimes per 1,000 residents and focused on cities above a certain population threshold. Among the highlights:

Bedford ranked No. 1 in the entire state for the second year in a row;

Scarsdale reported zero violent crimes;

Yorktown, Carmel, and Saugerties saw year-over-year decreases in both violent and property crime;

Hyde Park and East Fishkill experienced drops in property crime but a rise in violent crime.

No murders were reported in any of the top 10 safest municipalities, according to Safewise.

Methodology

Safewise’s rankings are based on the most recent FBI crime data available. The organization calculated violent and property crime rates per 1,000 people and used only cities that met a minimum population requirement and submitted complete crime reports to the FBI.

The purpose of the list is to highlight cities with low crime rates and encourage conversations around public safety.

Reactions From Local Leaders

In a statement on Thursday, June 5, Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble said his department is "proud of this recognition, which is a testament to the character, hard work and extensive training our officers undergo."

Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman had only praise for his town's police force: "On behalf of the entire community, I want to thank Chief Noble and every officer for their tireless dedication to protecting our residents and ensuring Yorktown remains a safe and welcoming place to live."

Click here to read the full report from Safewise.

