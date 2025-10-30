These Are Main Reasons Friendships Fade, Study Reveals

A new national survey finds that while most adults value their friendships deeply, maintaining them becomes tougher with age.

The study by Talker Research, which polled 2,000 Americans, found nearly seven in 10 — 69 percent — said it’s difficult to keep a large circle of close friends as they get older.

Respondents reported having an average of about four close friends. On average, people lose contact with nearly one close friend each year. Over the past decade, participants said they’ve seen roughly nine friendships fade.

Younger adults are more likely to lose touch than older generations. Gen Z respondents reported an average of 10 faded friendships over the last 10 years, compared to eight among baby boomers. Men also reported higher losses than women.

The biggest reason for fading friendships? Geography. Fifty percent of respondents blamed physical distance as the top friendship killer, followed by major life transitions (48 percent), and a breakdown in effort — either one person stopped reaching out (40 percent) or both did (35 percent).

A lack of time (25 percent) and a change in personal values (22 percent) also ranked high.

Licensed clinical psychologist Kylie Sligar, co-owner of All in Bloom Therapy, said forming new friendships as an adult takes consistency and courage.

“Making new friendships in adulthood can be really challenging due to not having as many built in opportunities in everyday life,” Sligar said. “Additionally, so much of life is virtual these days. Taking initiative, being consistent, and stepping into vulnerability are all important aspects to making new and lasting connections.”

She added that many adults underestimate how many others are seeking connection. “There are so many other adults out there feeling lonely and looking for friendships, you are not the only one. We just have to be brave enough to put ourselves out there knowing we might have to tolerate feeling a little uncomfortable or awkward.”

Reasons Americans Have Lost Touch With Friends

Geographical distance (50 percent)

Life transitions (48 percent)

They stopped reaching out (40 percent)

I stopped reaching out (35 percent)

Lack of time (25 percent)

Change in values (22 percent)

Other reason (8 percent)

The survey was conducted online by Talker Research between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, 2025.

