These 3 Shops Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The detail took place on Thursday, June 5, and involved detectives sending underage agents to 25 licensed alcohol retailers throughout the town of New Windsor to see if they would sell to minors, New Windsor Police announced on Friday, June 6.

Officers said that 22 of the businesses followed the law and denied sales. However, three businesses allegedly sold alcohol to an underage person and are now facing enforcement action.

The businesses that failed the compliance check are:

Citgo at 419 Windsor Highway;

Cumberland Farms at 405 Blooming Grove Turnpike;

Preet Liquors at 1035 Little Britain Rd.

According to police, employees at each of those locations were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child. All were released on appearance tickets and are due in Town Court on Thursday, June 26.

A written violation notice will also be sent to the New York State Liquor Authority for each business.

