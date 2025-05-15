The Sizzle Starts Now: Memorial Day Weekend Heats Up Grilling Season

For many Americans, the grill is more than just a cooking tool. It’s the centerpiece of the season. According to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, more than 70% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker, and Memorial Day is one of the top grilling holidays of the year.

It’s also big business. It has been estimated that Americans spend more than $6.1 billion annually on grills and accessories, with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and Amazon offering everything from sleek gas setups to portable charcoal classics. (Prices below were accurate at press time and are subject to change.)

With so many options on the market, shoppers tend to stick with what works and certain styles remain clear favorites.

Gas grills remain the top choice for most households thanks to their ease and speed. Pellet smokers have carved out a loyal following for their rich, wood-fired flavor. Meanwhile, flat-top griddles are gaining popularity, especially for all-in-one cooking.

Live in a city or short on space? Compact electric and tabletop grills are designed for balconies and patios. These space-saving options make it easy to join the grilling fun, even from a third-floor walk-up.

The $349 Weber Q 1400 189-Sq. in Dark Gray Portable Electric Grill (4.6 stars with over 1,600 reviews) from Lowe’s is a smart choice for those with limited outdoor space.

Walmart offers the 4.5-star-rated (with over 2,300 reviews) Expert Grill 14.5'' Charcoal Tabletop Portable Grill, with Removable Lid for $14.97. It’s ideal for anyone looking for classic charcoal flavor without the bulk or cost of a full-size setup.

And what’s the most-grilled food in America? That title belongs to the humble hamburger.

Burgers taste better on the grill for a reason. High heat creates the Maillard reaction, the browning effect that delivers a savory crust. Add in smoky flavor from dripping fat and open flame, and it’s a level of delicious you just can’t match indoors.

That shared love of grilled food helps explain why Memorial Day Weekend has become such a celebrated time to gather around the fire.

Memorial Day’s roots trace back to honoring fallen soldiers after the Civil War. Over time, it became a national holiday. With warmer weather arriving, it naturally evolved into the start of outdoor gatherings.

So whether it’s a quiet afternoon on the deck or a full-blown family cookout, Memorial Day Weekend is about more than food—it’s about savoring the season, one flame-kissed bite at a time.

After all, It’s not just a holiday, it’s the first bite of summer.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.