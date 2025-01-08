'The Penguin', Filmed In Hudson Valley, Earns Golden Globe Award For Best Actor

Farrell, age 48, won Best Actor in a Limited Series for his performance in "The Penguin" at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held on Sunday, Jan. 5.

The miniseries, a spinoff of the 2022 film "The Batman," was nominated for a total of three Golden Globes. Several scenes for the show, which centers on iconic Batman villain The Penguin (otherwise known as Oswald "Oz" Cobb), were filmed within the city of Yonkers, parts of which were turned into "Gotham City," according to Mayor Mike Spano.

Filming locales in the city included Lawrence and Saratoga streets, where a segment called "Boss" and the "Homecoming" episode were filmed; in addition to several five-way intersections meant to represent the "chaotic sprawl of Gotham's maze-like streets," Spano said in December.

In response to the news of Farrell's win, city officials congratulated the Irish actor on social media:

"Gotham meets Yonkers! Huge congratulations to Colin Farrell on winning Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2025 Golden Globes for The Penguin on Sunday night!" city officials wrote.

During his acceptance speech, Farrell, who wore heavy prosthetics on his face for the role, joked that they may have had something to do with him winning the award, People reported:

"All it took was three hours in the chair in the morning. I drank black coffee, listened to '80s music, and I became a canvas for that team's brilliance...I guess it's prosthetics for here on out," he joked, according to the outlet.

Click here to view the full list of Golden Globe winners.

