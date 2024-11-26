Thanksgiving Storm Update: Final Path Will Determine Strength, What Areas Will See Snow

A cold front that will move through Tuesday, Nov. 26, will bring some rain, according to the National Weather Service.

After a mostly sunny day on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the storm system will shift eastward during the night on Thanksgiving Eve, gathering more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and later the Atlantic as it gains strength through Thanksgiving night on Thursday, Nov. 28.

If the storm tracks farther north, downpours are expected along the I-95 corridor, and heavy snow is expected in some areas, especially in New England.

See the first image above from AccuWeather for a look at locations where snow is expected, with 3 to 6 inches possible in areas in the darker shade of blue.

For the two possible storm tracks, click on the second image above.

"How much the storm strengthens in the East will determine not only how far north it will track but also the approximate boundary between rain and snow and whether the snow struggles to accumulate or piles up enough to create slippery travel," said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

Locally dense fog, along with raw conditions, is also anticipated on Thanksgiving.

The system is expected to move faster than predicted, leading to a mostly sunny day on Black Friday, Nov. 29, and temperatures in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

