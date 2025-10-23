Tesla Recalls 63K+ Cybertrucks In Troubled EV Maker's Latest Problem

The recall affects 63,619 Cybertrucks from the model years 2024 through 2026, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The vehicles were built between Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, and Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

Tesla issued the recall because the Cybertrucks' front parking lights may be too bright, creating glare that could reduce visibility for other drivers.

"Parking lights that are too bright can reduce visibility of oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said.

Tesla said it hasn't received any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, or injuries related to the issue as of Monday, Oct. 13. The problem was discovered during an internal review when Tesla engineers found that the lights were brighter than what's allowed by federal regulations.

Tesla released an over-the-air software update to correct the problem. The company said all impacted trucks will receive the fix automatically and for free.

Vehicles running the newer software version, 2025.38.3 or later, aren't affected. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Saturday, Dec. 13.

The issue joins a growing list of safety concerns for Tesla.

More than 46,000 Cybertrucks were recalled in March because a stainless-steel exterior trim panel could fall off while driving. Industry experts have called the Cybertruck a flop, while the Air Force requested to buy the maligned vehicles for missile target practice.

The NHTSA has also opened an investigation into more than 2.8 million Teslas equipped with Full Self-Driving software. That probe focuses on cars reportedly running red lights, veering into oncoming lanes, and stopping on railroad tracks.

Nearly 175,000 of Tesla's 2021 Model Y vehicles are also being investigated because the midsize SUV's electronic door handles may not open due to low battery power. Another NHTSA probe is looking into Tesla's remote-driving feature, "Actually Smart Summon," which has been linked to several crashes.

The latest recall comes as the EV maker reported mixed third-quarter earnings.

Tesla's revenue rose 12% to $28.1 billion, but profits dropped 37% from a year earlier, CNBC reported. The sales uptick was fueled by buyers rushing to purchase EVs before the expiration of federal tax credits, which Republicans eliminated in President Donald Trump's spending bill previously called the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

CEO Elon Musk has been blamed for Tesla's falling sales throughout 2025. Tesla has faced massive protests and boycotts due to the billionaire's close relationship with Trump, his gutting of federal agencies as the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency, and his advocacy for far-right causes in Europe.

Compared to the start of 2025, Tesla's stock lost as much as 44% of its value in the year by mid-March. Shares have since surged to an 18% yearly gain because the price was boosted by Musk's $1 billion purchase of his company's stock in September.

During Tesla's Q3 earnings call on Wednesday, Oct. 23, Musk said that he needs a massive pay package that would make him the world's first trillionaire to protect his company from "corporate terrorists," CNN reported.

"It's not like I'm going to go spend the money," Musk told investors. "There needs to be enough voting control to give [me] a strong influence – but not so much that I can't be fired if I go insane."

You can learn more about the Cybertruck recall on the NHTSA's website or by calling Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752.

