Tesla Cybertruck Crashes In Rockland County, Snaps Utility Pole In Two

The incident happened on Monday, June 23, at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Lincoln Street in Spring Valley, according to a report from The Monsey Scoop.

Spring Valley Police and the Spring Valley Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Orange and Rockland Utilities, to manage the damaged pole and restore service in the area.

Despite the force of the collision — which reportedly snapped the utility pole in half — no injuries were reported, the outlet reported.

Further details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

