Terrifying Close Call: 4-Year-Old Wanders Onto NY Thruway Before Hero Driver Intervenes

Troopers in Chautauqua County responded to I-90 westbound in Silver Creek at around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, after a motorist saw a 4-year-old walk onto the roadway, according to New York State Police.

The driver pulled over, called 911, and kept the child safe until troopers arrived.

Investigators determined that the child lived nearby with Robert Lyman, 31, and Mikayla Miller, 30. At the same time, Child Protective Services had made an unannounced visit to the home and discovered the child was missing, police said.

As CPS workers searched the property and surrounding area, they noticed troopers’ emergency lights on the highway. The child was quickly reunited with troopers and was unharmed.

Police arrested Lyman and Miller on Thursday, Oct. 30, charging both with endangering the welfare of a child. They were issued appearance tickets for the Town of Hanover Court in November.

CPS is working with the family on safety planning for the children, authorities said.

