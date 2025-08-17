Terence Stamp, Actor Who Played Superman Villain General Zod, Dies

His family confirmed his death, at age 87, to The New York Times. No place or cause of death was given.

Best known to millions as the fearsome General Zod in Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980), Stamp’s career spanned six decades.

His chilling demand, “Kneel before Zod!” became a cult catchphrase and marked his early acclaim and later reinvention.

Born in London’s East End in 1938, Stamp survived the Blitz as a child and launched his career after training at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art.

He made an instant impact in his film debut, Billy Budd (1962), earning Oscar and BAFTA nominations.

By the mid-1960s, Stamp was a defining figure of Swinging London, starring opposite Julie Christie in Far from the Madding Crowd and winning Best Actor at Cannes for his haunting turn in The Collector (1965).

Equally at home in prestige dramas, cult classics and blockbusters, Stamp dazzled in films like The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994), The Limey (1999), and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999).

He was also an acclaimed writer and voice actor, lending gravitas to everything from video games to British jazz documentaries.

Stamp’s personal life was as colorful as his filmography: he was a muse to photographers, a confidant to Michael Caine, and a fixture of London’s swinging social scene.

He married once, to Elizabeth O’Rourke, and is survived by family including his brother, music impresario Chris Stamp.

