Teen’s Lawn Job Turns Into Car Theft In Rockland, Crash Across State Lines: Police

The events leading to the boy's arrest began around 12:22 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, in the West Ward area of the Rockland County village of Suffern. A resident contacted police after seeing her neighbor, an elderly woman, being pushed to the ground during a suspected vehicle theft, the Suffern Police Department said in an announcement on Monday, May 19.

When officers arrived, the victim told police that a boy known to her had come to her home under the pretense of mowing her lawn, a task she had paid him to do several times in the past.

She said he followed her into the entryway of her home as she went to get her car keys and then forcibly took them from her hand, pushing her to the ground and injuring her right arm before driving away in her vehicle without permission.

Emergency medical personnel treated the woman at the scene, and she was later taken to Good Samaritan Hospital by her son for further evaluation.

The vehicle was quickly entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen. A short time later, the Englewood Police Department in New Jersey reported that they had found the vehicle.

When they tried to stop it, the teen allegedly fled, leading officers on a pursuit during which he struck several uninvolved vehicles. The chase ended in a crash on Route 4 near the George Washington Bridge, where the suspect was finally taken into custody, police said.

Suffern Police detectives, along with the Rockland County Sheriff’s BCI unit, responded to the Englewood Police Department to collect evidence from the recovered stolen vehicle. The teen, who lives in the Mahwah, New Jersey section of the West Ward, reportedly admitted to stealing the vehicle but later became uncooperative and aggressive toward authorities.

He is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility in New Jersey pending arraignment on charges filed by Englewood authorities. Meanwhile, Suffern Police are working with the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office to secure his appearance in the Youth Part of Rockland County Criminal Court to face charges in New York.

Police have not released the teen’s name due to his age.

