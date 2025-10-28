Teen Returned To NY, Indicted After Deadly Shooting That Killed 22-Year-Old: DA

Poughkeepsie resident Anthony Taylor was indicted by a Dutchess County Grand Jury and arraigned in County Court on Tuesday, Oct. 28, in connection with a shooting in the city on Friday, Oct. 3, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced.

He is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, at Main Street and Garden Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, when Taylor allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Gabriel Mosca of Hyde Park.

In an earlier statement, City of Poughkeepsie Police Chief Richard T. Wilson said officers arrived to find Mosca suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Taylor was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 16, in Maryland with the assistance of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and US Marshals Service after a two-week, multi-state manhunt. He was extradited to New York and remanded without bail by Judge Jessica Segal following his arraignment.

"This arrest marks an important step toward justice,” Parisi said in a statement on Tuesday, adding, "The individual in custody faces allegations related to a brazen daytime shooting that put not only the intended target, but also innocent bystanders, including county employees, in serious danger."

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorneys Joseph Gruner and Pamela Bloomfield and was investigated by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Taylor is also facing separate criminal charges in Peekskill, where he allegedly fired a gun during an altercation on Aug. 17 in the area of Main and Charles streets, police previously said.

Taylor’s next court date in the Dutchess County case is scheduled for Dec. 2.

