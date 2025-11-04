Teen, Man Charged In Explosion At Harvard Medical School; FBI Details What Agents Found

Logan David Patterson, 18, of Plymouth, and Dominique Frank Cardoza, 20, of Cardoza, are accused of setting off a Roman candle firework inside the Goldenson Building at 220 Longwood Avenue in Boston, federal investigators said.

Agents with the Boston Joint Terrorism Task Force made the arrests with help from Harvard University Police.

Ted Dox, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston office, said the two bragged about what they did and then tried to cover it up.

Cordoza even removed his pants and threw them in a garbage bin, Dox said.

“Today’s arrests should be a warning to others that if you use an explosive to maliciously damage or destroy someone else’s property, you should not be surprised when the FBI shows up at your door with our partners to take you into custody,” Dox said.

The blast went off in a wooden locker at a fourth-floor research laboratory around 2:23 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1. A Harvard police officer responding to a fire alarm saw two masked suspects running from the building, university officials said. The officer tried to stop them before discovering the explosion site.

No one was hurt, and the building’s labs and equipment were not damaged, the university said. The area has since reopened.

The Boston Fire Department’s Arson Unit said the explosion appeared to be intentional and likely involved a single device.

The FBI’s investigation continues. Harvard police said they have stepped up patrols around the Longwood campus while the case remains active.

