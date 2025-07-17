Teen Killed After Log Splitter Rollover At NY Home

Fairfield County resident Brandon Q. Gmelin of Ridgefield, CT, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a rolling log splitter at a private residence in the Town of South Salem, New York State Police announced.

Troopers responded to the home at around 6:30 p.m. along with investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and officers from the Town of Lewisboro Police Department, following a 911 call reporting an unresponsive individual.

According to investigators, the equipment had been delivered earlier in the day for scheduled landscaping work. Gmelin was attempting to move the log splitter when it began rolling down a sloped section of the property, striking him and causing fatal injuries.

Despite immediate life-saving efforts by first responders, Gmelin could not be revived.

State Police said no signs of foul play are suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

