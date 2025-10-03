Teen Girl Reported Missing In Hudson Valley, May Need Medical Attention

Angelica Cruz, 15, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Oct. 3, in the area of Hoover Road in Yonkers, the city's police department announced.

Cruz is described as 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black glasses.

The department’s Missing Persons Unit is actively investigating her disappearance.

Police urged anyone who sees Cruz or knows her whereabouts to call the Yonkers Police Department at 914-377-7900, or dial 911 in an emergency.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.