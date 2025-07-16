Teen Admits Role In HS Attack That Injured Educator, Student In NY: DA

Jennifer Ramirez-Castelan, age 19, of Middletown, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to second-degree assault in connection with the March 25 incident, during which six students allegedly assaulted another student on the grounds of Middletown High School, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, July 16.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the incident took place inside the school and lasted less than 30 seconds. A teacher was injured while trying to protect the student during the attack, the DA's Office said.

Superintendent Amy Creeden described the intervention of a “dedicated educator” who attempted to de-escalate the situation and was hurt in the process. The teacher required medical attention.

An investigation by the City of Middletown Police Department led to the arrests of Ramirez-Castelan, one 18-year-old co-defendant, and four juveniles whose cases were referred to Orange County Family Court.

Ramirez-Castelan admitted in court to intentionally causing physical injury to a school employee. She is expected to receive a sentence of five years of probation when she appears in court on Wednesday, October 22.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Mangold. The Enlarged City School District of Middletown and the Middletown Police Department were both thanked by the DA’s Office for their role in the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.