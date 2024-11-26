Teen Accused Of Selling Fentanyl On Main Street In Hudson Valley

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit, executed a search warrant on Monday, Nov. 25, at a residence on Main Street in Poughkeepsie.

According to officials, the search followed undercover purchases of fentanyl made from Jahking Z. Murphy, age 19, in the area of 455 Main St.

Murphy was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

Two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony.

Murphy was arraigned in Poughkeepsie City Court and released on electronic monitoring, as required by New York State law.

Officials emphasized their commitment to combating fentanyl distribution, calling it “deadly” and warning that those involved in its sale in Dutchess County will be “aggressively targeted” by law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this case or other drug-related activity in Dutchess County is urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

