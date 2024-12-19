Teamsters Union Launches Strike Against Amazon

On Thursday morning, December 19, union members began protests at a fulfillment center in Queens, New York, with additional strikes occurring in Atlanta, Southern California, and Skokie, Illinois.

The union aims to highlight unacceptable working conditions and Amazon’s refusal to engage in collective bargaining.

Their demands include better wages, hours, and benefits for drivers delivering Amazon packages through third-party contractors.

Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien stated, “If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed. We gave them a clear deadline to negotiate, but they ignored it.”

O’Brien criticized Amazon executives, saying they had opportunities to treat workers fairly but failed.

The strike, timed just before Christmas, is intended to pressure Amazon during its busiest season.

In response, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel labeled the strike as a “PR play,” asserting that the Teamsters do not represent any Amazon employees and claiming that their actions are illegal, according to CNN.

