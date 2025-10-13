Teacher Stabbed 23 Times Again Ruled Suicide Following Family Lawsuits: Philly Medical Examiner

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office announced the decision in a 32-page report signed by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Lindsay Simon on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. The review came after Greenberg’s parents, Josh and Sandee Greenberg, settled lawsuits with the City of Philadelphia earlier this year that required the office to reevaluate her manner of death.

Greenberg, 27, was discovered by her fiancé, Sam Goldberg, on the kitchen floor of her apartment during a blizzard on Jan. 26, 2011. She had been stabbed 23 times in her chest, abdomen, scalp, and the back of her neck, the report states — three more wounds than originally documented. The knife was still protruding from her chest.

Simon wrote that Greenberg was “a young woman suffering from anxiety” who was worried about her work as a teacher and was under psychiatric care. She concluded that “while the distribution of injuries is admittedly unusual, the fact remains that Ellen would be capable of inflicting these injuries herself.”

She added that many of the wounds were superficial “hesitation wounds,” common in suicide cases, and noted there were no defensive injuries or signs of incapacitation. Her fiancé’s DNA was not detected on the knife, and keycard records, surveillance footage, and phone logs corroborated his timeline, the report said.

The finding reaffirms the initial ruling by then-assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Marlon Osbourne, who first classified the death as homicide but later changed it to suicide after a meeting with police.

For years, Greenberg’s parents have fought the classification. They hired experts including forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht, who said the wounds were not self-inflicted, and neuropathologist Dr. Wayne Ross, who reported signs of strangulation and claimed her death was staged. The couple also collected more than 167,000 petition signatures urging the city to reopen the case.

In February 2025, the Greenbergs settled lawsuits against the city and former Chief Medical Examiner Sam Gulino that alleged the original investigation was so “deeply botched” it amounted to a cover-up. As part of the settlement, Osbourne signed a statement saying he no longer believes Ellen died by suicide.

Despite the settlement and expert reviews, Simon’s report ultimately upheld suicide as the official manner of death. “All opinions stated in this report are expressed with a reasonable degree of medical certainty,” she wrote.

The Greenberg family maintains their belief that Ellen was murdered. You can donate to help the family here. You can watch a documentary on the case on Hulu.

