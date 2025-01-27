Teacher, New City Dad Killed In Crash Saves Multiple Lives With Organ Donation

The 54-year-old New City, NY father and longtime educator donated his organs — his lungs, kidneys, and liver — saving at least four lives, his family members tell Daily Voice

For more than three decades, Donoghue served as an English teacher and department chair at I.S. 143 in Washington Heights, NY inspiring thousands of students and colleagues with his dedication, humor, and compassion. Just four months away from retirement, he was eagerly looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Robyn, and daughter, Ella.

Donoghue was an avid runner, often spotted doing long runs around New City. Childhood friends affectionately nicknamed him “The Dog,” though even his family isn’t sure where the name originated. At his celebration of life last weekend, attendees received stickers that said “I love The Dog” alongside a picture of a dachshund, a breed once owned by Donoghue.

The community response to his passing has been overwhelming. More than 1,200 people tuned in virtually to his funeral service, while 1,000 attended in person. Several hundred joined the celebration of life to share stories of Donoghue’s enduring kindness and generosity.

One former student wrote, “Finding out about the passing of my sixth-grade English teacher made me reflect on how noble it is to be a teacher. Mr. Donoghue wasn’t just my teacher—he was my mentor and continued to support my writing years after I graduated. His dedication and kindness were unmatched.”

Donoghue’s legacy is carried on by his family—his wife, Robyn; his daughter, Ella; his mother, Maureen; and his siblings, Maura and Jim—but also by the lives he saved through organ donation, and the countless students and friends whose lives he touched.

Donations in Michael Dongohue's memory can be made to Hi-Tor Animal Care Center, Inc.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.