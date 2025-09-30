Teacher Injured On Bear Mountain State Park Trail Rescued During School Outing

The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 29, when the teacher slipped on one of the mountain’s rugged stone steps just 15 minutes into the hike and suffered an ankle injury during a school trip from Brooklyn, The Monsey Scoop reported.

As the teacher was unable to walk, staff members called Central Hatzoloh, which routed the call to Rockland Hatzoloh. Rockland Hatzoloh then contacted Chaverim of Rockland’s Search and Rescue unit, as well as New York State Park Police and Forest Rangers.

According to the outlet, Chaverim confirmed the group’s location and dispatched its rescue team with specialized equipment.

Working with rangers and park police, rescuers reached the injured teacher, stabilized her, and determined the best way to get her down the trail was using Chaverim’s rescue stretcher, designed for rough, uneven terrain.

Together, the teams carefully carried the teacher out of the woods before she was transferred to Rockland Hatzoloh and taken to a local hospital for treatment, the outlet reported.

