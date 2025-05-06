Teacher Appreciation Week 2025: Freebies, Deals, Celebrations For Educators

National Teacher Day falls on Tuesday, May 6. It coincides with Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from Monday, May 5, through Friday, May 9.

The annual celebration dates back to the 50s, when First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt urged Congress to dedicate time to honor educators.

"The teachers are, of course, among the most important people in our nation," the first lady wrote in 1953. "Day in and day out, they are at work preparing the future citizens of the US. I have always felt that we did not give an honorable enough place in our communities to the teachers. Next to parents, they are the most important people in our communities."

That year, Congress declared National Teacher Day a holiday. It struggled to catch on until the National Parent Teacher Association launched Teacher Appreciation Week in 1984.

In 2025, the National PTA's theme for the week is "Teachers Light the Way to Brighter Futures."

"Teachers illuminate paths of knowledge, guiding students toward limitless possibilities," the National PTA said. "From morning greetings and classroom discussions to after-school support and thoughtful feedback, teachers shine their light on every aspect of student growth and development. Each day, they spark curiosity, kindle creativity and brighten the future for every student in their care."

The National Education Association, the country's largest teachers' union, is also celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week.

"Teachers do all they can for their students, and we're doing all we can for teachers," the NEA said. "We're transforming our appreciation into action that protects students, strengthens public schools, and ensures educators are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve."

Here are some deals that restaurants and retailers are offering to show their thanks.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Teachers who sign up for the Awesome Achievement Program can receive up to 90 certificates per school year to reward students with a free Snickers Pizookie and silicone bracelet when redeemed in-store.

Chipotle - The restaurant chain is giving away $2 million worth of burritos to 100,000 teachers and 100,000 healthcare workers who sign up on the company's website by Monday, May 12.

Einstein Bros. Bagels - Customers can get 20% off gift cards purchased online.

Insomnia Cookies - Teachers and nurses who show a valid teaching or nursing badge in-store can get a buy one, get one free offer on Classic cookies from Monday, May 5, through Sunday, May 11.

Noodles & Company - Teachers and nurses tagged on the company's Facebook or Instagram pages will be entered for a chance to win a "well-deserved catered treat."

Samsung - The tech giant is offering educators discounts up to $800 on select ViewFinity monitors and interactive classroom displays through Saturday, May 31.

Smoothie King - Teachers and nurses who show a badge in store between Tuesday, May 6, and Thursday, May 8, can enjoy 20% off their order.

Sonic Drive-In - Educators enrolled in Sonic's free Teachers' Circle rewards program can get several exclusive deals throughout the week, including a free snack or side with purchase, a BOGO Sonic Blast, and a $1.99 Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger.

The Greene Turtle - Teachers and nurses dining in can receive up to $15 off their meal on Tuesday, May 6.

Parents consistently appreciate their children's teachers. A Gallup poll in March said 73% of parents with kids in kindergarten through 12th grade rated their teachers as "excellent" or "good."

A Pew Research Center survey in 2024 found that 77% of public school teachers said their job is frequently stressful, while 68% said teaching is overwhelming. More than half (52%) said they would not recommend the profession to a young person.

Pew also said 81% of teachers were either extremely, very, or somewhat satisfied with their jobs, which is slightly below the national average of all US workers.

