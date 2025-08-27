Taylor Swift’s Ring Could Buy A Yacht, A Supercar, Or A Small Mansion — Take Your Pick

The elongated cushion-cut old-mine diamond, bezel-set in yellow gold, could be worth close to $1 million, according to Al Bekdas of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, NJ, who previously designed a No. 87 diamond charm Swift has been spotted wearing.

“It has a lot of weight on the bottom so the radiant is a little more popular, but the elongated cushion is going to make a big comeback,” Bekdas told Daily Voice. From photos, he estimates the stone at “up to 12 to 15 carats.”

Bekdas, a popular custom jeweler to NFL athletes, says the antique style, especially in yellow gold, is back in a big way. “No one used to ask for yellow gold, but now it’s making a major comeback. The majority of our display is white gold, but the yellow is making a comeback. It’s the classic look.”

A source tells US Weekly that Kelce chose the ring almost entirely on his own.

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, told News 5’s John Kosich the proposal happened two weeks earlier in a garden at his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Various reports confirm the ring was designed by Artifex Fine Jewelry. Simone Kendle, the company’s CEO, told Today it’s “rooted in history and romance” and estimated it between seven and eight carats, potentially “in the millions” depending on its color and clarity.

Luxury jewelry expert Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds, told Forbes: “Taylor Swift’s engagement ring appears to be an eight-carat elongated cushion cut set in rose or yellow gold — a design that exudes vintage elegance.” Forbes noted antique diamonds are often over a century old, hand-cut without modern tools, and valued for their unique shapes and deep facets. Kormind valued Swift’s ring at $675,000.

NYC-based jeweler Clear Cut called it “one of the trendiest rings of the moment” in a TikTok video, estimating it between four and seven carats, all yellow gold with a set-back bezel. They noted the vintage old mine cut “really complements her hand.”

Bekdas says celebrity engagements set trends fast. “Selena Gomez got the marquis and we haven’t sold them in years, and as soon as she got engaged, everyone was asking for them. We had to dig it out of the safe.”

Bekdas, who regularly designs for NFL player,s including Mecole Hardman — whose engagement ring he made last year — says most designs start with inspiration photos.

“Girls always send the guys the ideas, the pictures on Pinterest and Instagram, and the most important part is the actual shape of the diamond. The oval is very popular, radiant very popular. Round is a classic and will never go out of style. These shapes have their waves. Some big celeb wears it, gets proposed with it, and it will make a comeback.”

“When it comes to designing,” he added, “it’s either the guy or girl show us pics and we’ll get the idea of how they like it and their taste, and we’ll put some stuff together and combine all of the ideas together and make a 3D render.”

