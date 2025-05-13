Taxi Driver Kidnaps Woman, Attacks Her With Screwdriver Before Crashing In Rockland: Police

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, May 5, when Spring Valley Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a fence at a home on Ridge Avenue. Officers arrived and found a visibly injured and distressed woman at the scene, the department announced on Tuesday, May 13.

According to investigators, the woman had been picked up by a taxi near the Evergreen Kosher Market on Route 59. During the ride, the driver reportedly began driving erratically and refused to let her out. When she tried to escape, the vehicle crashed into a fence.

Police say the driver then attacked the victim with a screwdriver, demanding money and trying to prevent her from leaving. The woman eventually managed to get away and call for help, police said.

The suspect then fled in the taxi, almost crashing head-on into another vehicle during the escape. He was caught shortly after by the Ramapo Police Department.

Two days later, on Wednesday, May 7, after an investigation by Spring Valley detectives, Ramapo resident Kevin Mazareigo-Figueroa, age 22, was formally charged with:

First-degree attempted assault;

Second-degree kidnapping;

First-degree robbery;

Second-degree strangulation;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Mazareigo-Figueroa was arraigned and remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

