Multiple Victims Reported In Colorado 'Targeted Terror Attack,' FBI Says

Multiple injuries ranging from minor to serious have been reported, Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said in a news briefing late Sunday afternoon, June 1, shortly after the incident happened.

There was a group of people participating in a pro-Israel peaceful demonstration when the attack occurred, according to multiple reports.

An unidentified adult male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said.

Details on the nature of the attack have not yet been released.

"We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," FBI Director Kash Patel said on social media. "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he is “closely monitoring” the situation, adding that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable.”

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

