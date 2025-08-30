Taco Bell's New Throwback Menu Sells Fan-Favorite Items For Under $3: See What's On It

The fast-food chain will launch its Decades Y2K Menu nationwide on Monday, Sept. 9, the company said in a news release. The limited-time lineup features five throwback favorites from the early 2000s.

The classics are each priced at $3 or less: the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, Double Decker Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Chili Cheese Burrito, and the Caramel Apple Empanada.

"No one did the 2000s like Taco Bell," said chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery. "That era gave us some of our most iconic menu items, including the Crunchwrap Supreme, which remains one of our best-sellers two decades later."

Rewards members will get exclusive early access to the empanada from Tuesday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 8. The offer is only available in the Taco Bell app.

The launch also marks the 20th anniversary of the Crunchwrap Supreme. It will be featured in a new $9 Discovery Luxe Box that includes the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, a Crunchy Taco, chips with nacho cheese, and a medium drink.

Beyond the menu, Taco Bell is rolling out weekly Y2K-inspired merchandise drops beginning on September 2. Fans can also get the Crunchkin, a digital taco-pet companion that fans can grow and evolve through in-app purchases and challenges.

The Crunchkin is inspired by once-popular pocket toys like the Tamagotchi.

"Decades Y2K isn’t just about the menu," Montgomery said. "It's about reliving the flavors, the fashion, and the fun that made that moment in time unforgettable – and letting our fans be the first to live it all over again."

The 2000s menu follows Taco Bell's August debut of Mountain Dew Baja Midnight, a bold new spin on its cult-favorite Baja Blast.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.