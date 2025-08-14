Taco Bell Launches First New Baja Blast Flavor In Two Decades: See What It Tastes Like

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight is debuting nationwide on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The new drink blends the tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast with passion fruit for a vibrant purple soft drink.

Taco Bell and PepsiCo launched Baja Blast as a restaurant-exclusive flavor of Mountain Dew in 2004.

"Baja Blast has consistently sparked creativity, defied expectations, and continues to be a cornerstone of the Taco Bell experience," Taco Bell chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said. "Our fans made it iconic, and they're the reason we're expanding the universe for the first time with Mountain Dew Baja Midnight. It's unexpected, it's Taco Bell purple, and it's tasty enough to earn its place in the fandom."

Baja Midnight will be a permanent menu item, joined by a limited-time Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Freeze. The soda will be sold for $2.49 to $2.99, depending on size, while the frozen version will cost between $3.79 and $3.99.

The launch comes as fast-food chains race to win over Gen Z customers with new beverage creations, TODAY reported.

McDonald’s is testing "dirty soda," which is a mix of soda, syrups, and creams over pebble ice. Chick-fil-A is rolling out Peach Frosted Lemonade and Cherry Berry & Sprite, while Dunkin' has teamed up with pop star Sabrina Carpenter to promote its creamy Strawberry Daydream Refresher.

Rewards members can score a free medium Mountain Dew Baja Midnight on Thursday, Aug. 15, with any $5 in-app purchase.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.