T-Pain Announces 'TP20' Tour With NYC Kickoff, Says It's Not A Tour

"If I learned one thing in the last 20 years, it’s that music doesn’t live on charts. It lives in people," T-Pain said on social media. “This isn’t a tour, it’s a thank you.”

Dubbed the TP20: Celebrating 20 Years of T-Pain Tour, the shows will celebrate two decades of hits like "Buy U A Drank," "Bartender," and "I'm Sprung," with a nod to the next 20 years of what he calls music “nobody is ready for.”

The tour kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 4 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, then rolls through major cities coast to coast. Tickets go on sale June 6 at StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats.

Other confirmed dates include:

Additional stops are expected in Houston, TX, St. Louis, MO, and Lincoln, NE, with shows running through the end of October.

Check tpain.com/tour for more information.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.