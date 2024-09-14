System Brewing Off Atlantic Coast Could Become Tropical Storm In Days: What To Know Now

According to the National Hurricane Center, "the system could gradually acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics thereafter over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, and a subtropical or tropical depression or storm could form early next week while the system moves generally northwestward toward the coast."

A track to the north may bring heavy rain right up coast and end a long stretch ofdy weather that began a week ago.

Should this occur, it would break a long string of days with dry weather that began around Sept. 8.

"The exact track and intensity of the homegrown tropical wind and rainstorm will determine which areas receive the most rain," according to AccuWeather.com. "The track of the system depends on how quickly it develops as well as the strength and position of the high-pressure zone over the Northeast states."

Helene is the next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through Saturday, Nov. 30.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

