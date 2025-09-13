Syracuse Women's Basketball Star Tiana Mangakahia Dies At 30 After Cancer Battle

Mangakahia, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, underwent chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, and reconstructive surgery before passing away on Thursday, Sept. 11.

Last week, Mangakahia said that her health had taken a negative turn, the cancer had progressed, and "it's now affecting me in ways that are hard to put into words," she wrote on Instagram.

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful Tiana Mangakahia," the family posted on Friday.

"Tiana was a shining light who touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, strength, and warmth," they wrote. "She fought right till the very end, showing courage and grace beyond words."

During her career at Syracuse, the Australian native averaged nearly 16 points and nine assists per game. She later played professionally overseas in her home country, in Russia, and in France.

"Tiana inspired us all with her courage and resilience as she faced a second battle with breast cancer," Basketball Australia said in a statement.

"Her return to the court in the NBL1 earlier this year with the Southern Districts Spartans was a powerful reflection of her strength, determination, and enduring love for the game."

She was forced to retire due to her cancer diagnosis.

Syracuse released a video celebrating Mangakahia's career following her death.

"Our Orange family mourns the loss of Tiana Mangakahia, who passed away on Sept. 11, at the age of 30," the school posted on social media. "She was a fierce competitor with an infectious personality."

The family later released funeral details, which included a livestream for fans unable to attend.

"Though our hearts ache without her, her legacy and the love she gave will stay with us forever. We will continue to (honor) her in everything we do."

