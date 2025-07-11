SWAT Teams Bust Major Crack, Fentanyl Network In NY: 4 Arrested, DA Says

The takedown targeted a narcotics network operating out of the Hudson Garden Apartments in Poughkeepsie, where Drug Task Force agents had been conducting undercover buys of large quantities of drugs, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force announced on Thursday, July 10.

The investigation identified Hudhayfah Abdullahi, 24, and Adrain King, 29, as key players in the operation, authorities said.

In a coordinated pre-dawn raid on Wednesday, July 9, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies—including the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit, Westchester County Police SWAT, and New York State Police—executed search warrants at two apartments in the complex. Four suspects were taken into custody, according to the Task Force.

These suspects were:

Abdullahi, charged with first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;

King, charged with criminal possession of a firearm and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Eugene L. Cummings III, 33, charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Marvin Lunsford, 25, charged with criminal possession of a firearm and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

During the searches, agents said they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, quantities of crack cocaine and fentanyl, packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia.

Cummings and Abdullahi were remanded to the Dutchess County Jail, while King and Lunsford were released by the City of Poughkeepsie Court, according to the DA's office.

Authorities say the bust represents a “major disruption” to a dangerous drug network that has fueled violent crime in Dutchess County.

The Drug Task Force received assistance from several agencies, including the Dutchess County DA’s Dangerous Drugs and Violent Crime Unit, the Hyde Park and Beacon Police Departments, the Town of East Fishkill and Town of Fishkill Police, and state corrections officials.

The Task Force urged the public to report information on drug trafficking by contacting the Drug Task Force tip line at 845-463-6040 or emailing Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.